Seven people who lived and worked the law honored at annual MLK Luminary Awards in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The history of this city is tied in with Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Yes, he was assassinated here, but a lot of legal work was done with him, and some of those who worked with him were honored Monday.

In the Memphis City Hall’s Hall of Mayors sat people who helped write history. Men and women who were brave enough to fight battles that would change laws.

Memphis is a city where great minds came, got together, and decided people – all people – deserved rights and dignity.

That is what the MLK Luminary Awards are about, and why seven people were honored.

According to Mayor Jim Strickland, “These attorneys that are honored today have dedicated their lives to improving our community, guiding our young people, fighting for justice, and forging a better Memphis.”

These folks did something.

Bernice Donald was the first African American woman elected to be a judge in Tennessee. She now sits on the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Walter Bailey served 40 years as a Shelby County Commissioner and was one of the first officials to speak out against the Confederate statues.

“I feel privileged,” Bailey says, “… being in a position as a lawyer in having the opportunity. That is a privilege in and of itself, an honor in and of itself.”

The work of fighting the system is difficult.

Attorney Charles Newman worked with Doctor King.

“I think he was one of the most irreplaceable people in our history,” Newman said. “Someone who, if he had not existed, there might not have been anyone else to perform the role he performed.”