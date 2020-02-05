Several Mid-South schools dismiss early/cancel after school activities due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Several Mid-South school districts are dismissing early and/or canceling after school activities today (Wednesday) due to weather.
Below is a list of schools affected:
- Corinth School District – 1:30 p.m.
- Alcorn School District – 1:00 p.m. No after school activities.
- Lafayette County School District – No after school activities.
- North Tippah School District – 1:00 p.m.
- South Tippah School District – 1:00 p.m.
- South Panola School District – No after school activities.