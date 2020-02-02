Several participate in polar plunge and chili cook-off fundraiser on Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Despite the cold temperatures, several people gathered for fun and food tasting on Saturday, all for a worthy cause.

The 14th annual Bluff City Fire and Ice Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook-Off was hosted at a new location, Tiger Lane.

Before jumping into ice cold water, people were dressed up in their wackiest attire for a costume contest. Others filled their bellies during the chili cook-off, all to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The event is usually held on Mud Island but organizers say the move to Tiger Lane was because they needed more space.

“The event keeps growing, we have 62 chili teams this year, we have over 250 plungers,” said Lisa, Executive Director for the Special Olympics Greater Memphis. “It’s just an excellent event to raise money for Special Olympics Greater Memphis.”



This is one the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Special Olympics.