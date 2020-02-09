Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer discusses safety measures in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer discussed the focus of safety in a town hall meeting Saturday.

More than a dozen people gathered to voice their concerns at Springdale Baptist Church in North Memphis.

Sawyer says recently her district, that includes parts of North Memphis, has seen more than its share of violent crime and it’s important to hear from residents about their concerns.

“I wish I could do them monthly, I think that one of the promises I made when I was elected was to stay grounded in the community,” said Sawyer. “I can’t do the work that I do on main street without input from my constituents.”

Sawyer is also hoping to bring more sky cop cameras to her district.