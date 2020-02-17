Shelby County Corrections Center sees more problems with illegal cellphones tossed into the institution

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – I’m standing on the Greenline that runs from Shelby Farms all the way to downtown Memphis.

It’s called the “Green Mile” out by the Shelby County Corrections Center.

The Greenline, the greenway. The corrections center, the penal farm. The names can be different. All Anthony Alexander, the man in charge of this facility, knows is – this is a big problem.

A problem that filled a conference table.

“This is about 120 phones,” Director Alexander said. “Last year alone, we confiscated over 300 cellphones.”

Alexander says cellphones have no place in a jail or a prison. They can result in a lack of control for Correctional Officers.

Every phone call made from this facility on landlines can be monitored. Not so with cellphones.

“It is hard to track and monitor the calls,” Director Alexander says. “We send about 100 inmates out daily – some on work lines, some on work release. We need to know if they’re conspiring to do any type of illegal activity once they are outside the prison yard.”

Some inmates in this facility are serving up to 12 years behind bars. We are not talking about folks who made just a little mistake. So contraband becomes important.

All sorts of things have flown over these fences.

“Tobacco, narcotics, drugs – all types of drugs,” says Alexander. “Anything you can imagine that you could obtain on the streets, they’re going to try and obtain it inside a penal facility.”

To fight all of these issues, there is technology – something called a “Cellsense Tower.” It can find a phone whether it’s on or off, even if its hidden inside a mattress.

“We’re doing a pretty good job battling it,” Alexander says. “You have to use technology now to try and offset some of these issues.”

These are the things needed to combat the stuff being thrown from the “Green Mile.”