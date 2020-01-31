Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center extends hours because of need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Rape Crisis center is obviously open 24 hours a day. But the Crime Victims Center once closed at 4:30 in the afternoon.

Not anymore.

The offices are clean and bright at 1060 Madison. It is hard to believe this was once the morgue for Shelby County.

It is now a place where people who have been through some of the most traumatic experiences of their lives can receive support, counseling, and help.

Felica Richard is with the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center.

“We have comprehensive services,” she said, “… which is advocacy, court accompaniment. We have counseling. We have a homicide response team. We have a domestic violence team.”

All of this is because the effects of crime don’t fade away. For victims, in fact, the crime itself is just the beginning.

Justice is a long, complicated process – and it can take twists and turns that can swallow self-confidence and dignity.

“Sometimes they might need help finding housing,” Richard said. “Sometimes they might need help with their utilities or rent or mortgage because of the incident. There might be less income because I had to take off from work and I’ve gotten behind on bills. We can help getting the bills paid as well.”

There was a time when the Rape Crisis Center was separate from the crime victims center. They are now merged together.

The need for help with all these violent crime victims is so strong, that officials here have decided to extend hours until 6:00 p.m. in order to give folks a chance to get help.

“We are busy,” Felica Richard says. “We are very busy.”