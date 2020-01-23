Shelby County Sheriff says he needs millions to hire enough deputies for newly de-annexed areas

Nobody seems to know how he'll get the money.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Shelby County Commissioners have a big issue ahead of them, and it’s an important one.

They’ve got to find $7-million for new deputies to patrol new areas.

This area of South Cordova is now part of the city, but in less than a year, it will be an unincorporated county area.

Memphis Police will leave and safety will be the responsibility of Shelby County – Sheriff Floyd Bonner’s responsibility.

“We’re talking,” he says, “… about South Cordova, Southwind, Windyke, will be the unincorporated areas as we take over as of January 1, 2021.”

They are all now Memphis, although driving through them they sure don’t look like Memphis. Lots of open land, farms, big houses – and that’s what makes patrolling out here difficult.

Memphis is getting smaller, and they’re pulling their officers from this area.

Somebody has to watch over the unincorporated areas, and that somebody is Sheriff Floyd Bonner.

“I think the number we counted is right at 12,000 residents in that area,” Bonner said. “It’s a big task. One of the things we want to make sure of is that everyone is safe.”

Maybe you heard it. A big Amen to those comments coming from Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.

“We can’t have neighborhoods in Shelby County that don’t have cops,” he says. “We can’t have people in Shelby County that when they dial 911 nobody comes.”

Now stay with me. We are about to talk about the Shelby County Commission – three words that spell confusion.

Commissioners have one idea that would raise money for public transit and money to hire 51 new deputies. But that could change; nothing is chiseled in granite with this group.

The Mayor knows it.

“Heck yeah,” he says, “… it’s the number one priority in this community. And we have 43 Memphis Police Officers who are patrolling those neighborhoods. They are going to pull out.”

The de-annexation will take place on January 1, of 2021.