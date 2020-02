MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a FedEx driver reported being shot at along I-40.

It happened about 11:30 a.m. near Canada Road. Investigators say preliminary information suggests an unknown truck driver shot at the FedEx truck.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.