Sheriff’s Office now offers text-to-911 for emergencies in unincorporated Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – People in or near unincorporated Shelby County can now reach emergency services with the sheriff’s department by texting 911, if they are unable to call.

From the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: “To use the new feature, enter the numbers 911 into the “to” field. Then, text the exact location of the emergency and briefly describe what kind of emergency you’re having.

Text-to-911 is for use in an emergency only. SCSO still encourages the public to call 911 in emergencies when possible.“