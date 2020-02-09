Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum hosts black author book signing event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum in Downtown Memphis is keeping busy honoring Black History Month.

Saturday, the museum invited 5 Memphis black authors for a book signing event.

Their writings cover topics ranging from Juneteenth to black Memphis landmarks to the history of black soldiers in America.

“It’s important for people to have material to read related to black history so when they come to this museum they are inspired. They are energized. And they want to learn more history,” said Museum Director Elaine Lee Turner. “When the black authors are here we have more information for them.”

More events are planned next Saturday, February 15th. Slave Haven will bring in guests to do readings from slave narratives from 10a.m. until 4 p.m.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday. Admission is $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids.