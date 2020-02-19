Southern Christian Leadership Conference and law enforcement meet to discuss solution to gun violence involving youth

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Gun violence involving our young people is a growing concern in the community. After three children were killed last month and injured this weekend, city leaders came together to discuss what can be done.

“We can’t wait,” said Michael Rallings, Memphis Police Department Director.

In 2019, there were 16 child homicide victims in Memphis.

“Time has ran out,” said Rallings.

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) and law enforcement met to talk solutions.

“I am tired of having to sit down with parents who are struggling with either trying to figure out what they are going to do with their child, how they’re going to raise money to pay for a legal defense for the that child or heaven forbid planning a funeral service for that child,” said Christopher Davis, St. Paul Baptist Church Senior Pastor.

With hands raised, leaders proposed meeting basic needs and mentorship.

“We need to get them early and get into the school systems,” said Reverend Walter Womack, SCLC Memphis Chapter President.

“It’s hard to talk about not committing a crime when you don’t have food to eat or you don’t have clothes,” said Floyd Bonner Jr., Shelby County Sheriff.

What about youth who have already committed crimes? One minister suggested restorative justice.

“When you focus on purely punishment, what that leads to is the warehousing of young people. If you incarcerate a young man at 16, even if you give him 30 years, in all likelihood, he is going to see the light of day again. So, the only thing you’ve done is you’ve incarcerated at 16-year-old violent teen and you’ve released in society a violent adult,” said Davis.

With different ideas, for some it became clear.

“I don’t think these types of meeting will give us the solution, but it gives us a solution,” said Davis.

Bonner said there are 45 juveniles waiting to be tried as adults in court. Thus, leaders are hoping to find multiple solutions that will keep children away from crime. Bonner said there will be more meetings in the future.

They will not only include churches, but schools as well.