Southern Christian Leadership Conference to host gun violence forum with local law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Local clergy are teaming up with police to see if they can find a solution to ending gun violence in the city.

On Tuesday, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference is sponsoring a gun violence forum with the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The SCLC said the meeting is meant to be a collaborative effort between clergy and officers to lay out ideas and action to get more involved with the city’s youth.

Rev. Walter Womack is the current president of the SCLC Memphis chapter. He believes more mentorship between clergy and youth may be one of the solutions.

The forum between the SCLC and local law enforcement follows the three recent Memphis children killed in shootings.

“What happened to those three children it was just something that really put the icing on the cake that we need to do something. We need to get out and be apart of the solution in helping cure gun violence in our city,” Rev. Womack said.

Most recently an 11-year-old boy was shot. He’s in critical condition at Le Bonheur.

Womack said it’s these recent shootings and his own experience that puts pressure on the community, parents and the city to step up. Womack said he, too, was caught in the middle of gunfire while driving to church.

“Two cars passed by me and they was in a gun fight and I was in the direct line of fire in my vehicle and by the grace of God I didn’t get injured,” he recalled.

The forum will be held at 11 a.m. at 591 E. McLemore, the Memphis Baptist Ministerial Association.

There have been no arrests in the recent three killings of the Memphis children.