In Southland Casino’s first few days of sports betting, thousands of dollars were bet on the outcome of the Super Bowl

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (localmemphis.com)- The Super Bowl is one of the most competitive days every year for sports betting. Sports betters came out to Southland Casino in West Memphis, on Sunday, to place their bets on the outcome of the Super Bowl game.

Those who placed their bets on the San Francisco 49ers might be a little upset. Sports better Thomas Geschrey was feeling confident with the 49ers and bet hundreds of dollars on them to win.

“I have $400 parlay on the 49ers and over 53 points,” Geschrey said. “So, if the 49ers win straight up on the money line and I get the over I’ll win $1,600.”

Geschrey said placing bets on sports is a “coin toss.” On the other hand, sports better Eric Mhoon did not pick a team to win, but bet on the score.

“I’m going to go for the under,” Mhoon said. “Under 54 at the half. I’m about to put $2,200 for that and win $4,200.”

Mhoon was in luck. The final score of the game was 31-20 with the Kansas City Chiefs winning.

“I have to be very confident with $2,200 so I’m going under but I don’t think there will be a lot of scoring like a lot of people think,” Mhoon said.

Diehard Chiefs fan Tonya Sharp said she was “90% positive” the Chiefs would win. However, she was a little more cautious with her bets.

“I say $20 because I don’t want to lose my money,” Sharp said.

In the end, she said the Chiefs winning their first Super Bowl in 50 years was priceless.

“If I can get any money back I’m elated because that means they won!” Sharp said.