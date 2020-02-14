St. Peter Manor celebrates grand re-opening in midtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It was a celebration for hundreds of Memphians who live in midtown. Friday was the grand re-opening of St. Peter Manor.

Wesley Living worked with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency for several tax credits to help with the project. It cost about $9.5 million.

283 affordable homes were renovated in the area during the project, which now includes a theater, grocery store, medical clinic, pool room, library, and exercise room.

“We have so many elderly in our community that need exactly what we do. They don’t have the ability to walk just anywhere, and this part right in the center of town gives them access to so many amenities, and it’s just a perfect location,” said Jim Nasso, President & CEO of Wesley Living.

St. Peter Manor was originally an orphanage built in the 1800s. Today, it’s one of Wesley Living’s largest properties with the most amenities.