State and county lawmakers hold campaign event for Joe Biden in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The democratic race for President is now turning to the Mid-South ahead of Super Tuesday Primaries.

Saturday, State Senator Raumesh Akbari and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris hosted an early voting rally in support of presidential democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The event was held at Mahogany in East Memphis.

“He has the experience he has foreign relations experience. He has a plan for hbcu. He has a great plan for the middle class. So he’s my candidate and i’m super excited,” said State Senator Raumesh Akbari of Shelby County.

“We see a lot of disunity and dysfunction coming out of Washington, that spills over into the rest of the states and even spills down to the local level,” said Mayor Lee Harris of Shelby County.

They both say it’s important to vote for a candidate that can beat President Trump.