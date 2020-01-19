State lawmaker proposing legislation that would put an end to Nathan Bedford Forrest Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Tennessee State Representative London Lamar, (D)-Memphis, said Confederate Army General Nathan Bedford Forrest should not have a day in his honor.

Since 1931, every governor by law had to sign a proclamation in honor of Forrest on July 13.

“What we want to do is reserve our state days for someone who has made a positive impact on Tennessee’s rich history,” Lamar said.

Forrest was the first Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan and Lamar said he was the responsible for the terror and killings of many African Americans.

Lamar said he should be featured in a museum fir his part in history instead of a day in his honor.

“We can’t erase history and I respect everyone’s opinion about how history happened in Tennessee but what we need to do is make sure those stories are told in more appropriate ways,” Lamar said.

Lee Millar of Sons of Confederate Veterans is upset that someone would want to end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. He said Forrest was a war hero and strategist that is still studied today.

“Forrest was a great military genius during the war and after the war, worked diligently to rebuild the South, and rebuild Memphis,” Millar said.

Millar said Forrest was a crusader for equal rights for African Americans.

He said there is more people need to learn about him and taking away a day in his honor will keep people from learning about his role in history.

“Forrest is still a hero and a man to be studied and understood and taking away history is just wrong,” Millar said.