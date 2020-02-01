State troopers join Memphis Police Department’s “Operation Safe Travels 2”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – You’ll start seeing even more law enforcement on the roads this weekend. Friday the Tennessee Highway Patrol joined Memphis Police Department’s latest operation to prevent interstate shootings.

After two shootings on Memphis highways within 24 hours, Memphis Police initiated “Operation Safe Travels 2.” MPD says there have been 7 highway shooting so far in 2020. 10 additional undercover officers have been patrolling the roads this week and have already recovered more than half a dozen illegal firearms.

MPD says this crackdown will be in place indefinitely.