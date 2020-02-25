Students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School throw a Mardi Gras parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Let the good times roll! Mardi Gras festivities took place across the Mid-South Tuesday.

Students and faculty at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School in Cordova held their 21st annual Mardi Gras parade. They dressed in costumes and threw colorful beads, which are believed to bring good luck in the coming year.

Each class was a different “krewe,” like the krewe of candy or the krewe of crayons.

“I’m in the krewe of cities and I chose Paris because my mother’s cousins are from Paris and I know a little bit about it,” said 5th grader Emma Lockwood.

“I’m in the krewe of games. I picked Uno because this is our favorite game,” said 5th grader Chloe Obrien.

“I’m also in the krewe of games. I picked Clue because I love it,” said 5th grader Daniel Donato.

Mardi Gras marks the end of carnival season, leading in to Lent on Ash Wednesday.