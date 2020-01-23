Students from 3 Memphis high schools to participate in March for Life in Washington, D.C.

Dozens of Memphis students are on their way to join hundreds of thousands of people in the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C.

About 80 students from St. Benedict at Auburndale, 16 from Christian Brothers High School, and 6 from Immaculate Conception High School loaded up on buses to march at the Capitol this Friday. Wednesday is the 47th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v Wade, which legalized abortion.

Local 24 news spoke to a student about why it’s important for their voices to be heard.

“Just seeing the other thousands of other youth and pro-life generation people, college, high school students just living their lives on fire for Christ and knowing that they believe in something that should be abolished abortion, it’s something so powerful,” said Phillip Speering, a senior at St. Benedict at Auburndale.

This is the 30th year local students have marched.