Students who were killed honored during Collierville High School basketball game

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Collierville High School versus Houston High School is normally a big rivalry game, but Friday night, the rivalry was set aside for a special tribute in honor of two students whose lives were cut short three weeks ago.

A moment of silence was held to honor 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old Laquan Boyd and their family received a special gift.

“It makes a big difference when you have a crowd like that, you know and the crowd at the funeral people just coming by and just showing love and showing that they care. It hurts but we’re going to stick together we’re gonna get through it,” said Shawn Taylor, a cousin to the victims.

Family and friends wore t-shirts bearing the pictures of Luckett and Boyd during the game, making sure they are never forgotten. The teams presented a check for a disclosed amount of money to the family.

Last weekend, an anonymous donor helped to pay for their funerals. As Memphis Police plea for information on suspects, family members say their focus is on supporting one another.

“Being there for each other that’s all we’ve been thinking about and we’re just leaving it all up to the police,” Taylor said.

Memphis Police are still investigating these homicides if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Memphis Police Department.