Students, staff at Kate Bond Middle School safe to return Monday after suspected carbon monoxide leak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Students are safe to return to Kate Bond Middle School Monday after a carbon monoxide scare.

Sunday, Shelby County School District announced that the school has been given the all clear to resume classes Monday after multiple air quality tests conducted by G7 Environmental Services.

The news comes after 1,150 students and staff were evacuated Thursday when students complained of feeling ill due to a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

Paramedics took four students to the hospital initially suspected of being exposed to carbon monoxide. However, Memphis Fire Department and Shelby County Schools said further testing that day showed carbon monoxide readings were negative.

Friday the district closed the school to allow more air quality tests.

It’s still not clear what made the students sick. SCS maintains the safety of the students and staff is always the top priority.

Our inquiries into what made the students sick have gone unanswered.