Study says Memphis is ranked #9 on list of least educated large cities in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A new study has ranked Memphis as No. 9 in a list of the least educated large cities in the United States.
The study by the website AdvisorSmith says its researchers found the following:
- 21.8% of Memphis residents age 25 or older have bachelors degrees, and 7.4% have graduate degrees, compared with national averages of 35% and 13.1%, respectively.
- Nationwide, among cities of all sizes, Memphis ranked #468 out of 511 cities for educational attainment.
- Other Tennessee cities with low rates of educational attainment include Morristown (#475), and Sevierville (#476).
AdvisorSmith says it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Find more on the study HERE.
Here the full list:
- Bakersfield, CA
- Fresno, CA
- El Paso, TX
- Riverside, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- San Antonio, TX
- Baton Rouge, LA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Memphis, TN
- Houston, TX