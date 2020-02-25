Study says Memphis is ranked #9 on list of least educated large cities in the U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A new study has ranked Memphis as No. 9 in a list of the least educated large cities in the United States.

The study by the website AdvisorSmith says its researchers found the following:

  • 21.8% of Memphis residents age 25 or older have bachelors degrees, and 7.4% have graduate degrees, compared with national averages of 35% and 13.1%, respectively.
  • Nationwide, among cities of all sizes, Memphis ranked #468 out of 511 cities for educational attainment.
  • Other Tennessee cities with low rates of educational attainment include Morristown (#475), and Sevierville (#476).

AdvisorSmith says it used data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Find more on the study HERE.

Here the full list:

  1. Bakersfield, CA
  2. Fresno, CA
  3. El Paso, TX
  4. Riverside, CA
  5. Las Vegas, NV
  6. San Antonio, TX
  7. Baton Rouge, LA
  8. Los Angeles, CA
  9. Memphis, TN
  10. Houston, TX  

