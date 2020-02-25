Super Tuesday has major significance, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on Super Tuesday in the Mid-South.

A touch of election fever is in the air over Memphis, Shelby County, and the rest of Tennessee. The presidential primary, particularly for Democrats, is the big political story as we approach Super Tuesday one week from today.

If you have not voted early, you still have until 7 Tuesday evening to get it done. Otherwise, get ready for a busy March 3rd – when Tennessee joins 13 other states – and American Samoa – in holding primaries and caucuses.

In Tennessee, voting in presidential contests in recent years have been fairly ho-hum affairs – since the state has not been pivotal in deciding party nominees or the presidency itself. But this year could be different.

The Democratic race is still a jumbled mess, even though Senator Bernie Sanders currently is the clear frontrunner. A lot hinges on the South Carolina primary this Saturday. If former Vice President Joe Biden wins and wins big, what happens in Tennessee next week will be crucial. If Biden loses South Carolina, or just narrowly squeaks by, his standing in the Volunteer state will likely take a tumble. Then the focus shifts to whether a Mike Bloomberg or anyone else can stop the Sanders train.

Either way, this primary has major significance. And let’s not forget that a local race for General Sessions Court clerk is also on the ballot. So whether it’s today – or next Tuesday, get out there – and vote. And that’s my point of view.