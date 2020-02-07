Tami Sawyer vs. Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings in the battle over residency requirements

Well we've got a little disagreement, with angry words tossed across Main Street in Memphis, and they're are all about residency requirements.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – I’m not going to lie to you. It is cold. I need to find something to warm me up.

What I need is a hot topic, like MPD & MFD residency requirements. That’ll do it.

And how.

What it is doing is putting at least one outspoken supporter of residency requirements up against one outspoken critic of residency requirements.

It’s getting personal too.

Just ask Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

“This is not about me being anti-police,” she says. “I support police doing their job and doing it well.”

Sawyer is upset with Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings. Rallings told Memphis City Council members that people like Sawyer are out of touch with what the voters want.

He used the Memphis Mayor’s race and Jim Strickland’s victory as an example.

“If I recall,” Rallings said, “… 67% of the voters voted for Mayor Strickland to support the agenda. 59,886. The people’s candidate had 6,060 votes. So y’all talk about politics.”

There was nothing subtle about his statement. Tami Sawyer was the candidate for Mayor endorsed by the People’s Convention.

Mayor Jim Strickland wants to get rid of residency requirements to make it easier to hire cops. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner feels the same way.

But Commissioner Sawyer says no residency requirements means trouble.

“It has been proven on a national level,” she said, “… when you bring people into communities they do not represent and do not have interactions with, the interactions become more dangerous for police officers and the people.”

Director Rallings says there are different studies with different results. He wants to let you folks decide on the November ballot.