Taquila Hayes’ husband arrested and charged with second degree murder/tampering with evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/10/2020 – Court records show the husband of Taquila Hayes has been arrested on charges of second degree murder and tampering with evidence.

According to jail records, Carl Hayes was indicted on February 5th, and a warrant was issued. He was booked into the jail Monday.

9/18/2019 – The husband of a missing mother is now at the center of a missing person’s investigation. It’s the first time Shelby County authorities are confirming what the family of Taquila Hayes had feared.

According to a search warrant, investigators believe Carl Hayes is “directly involved with Taquila Hayes’ disappearance. The warrant issued in August was for firearms, DNA, and cellphones at the home Taquila shared with her husband and son.

Local 24 News crews were there as investigators removed boxes of items from the home. Her family reported her missing in August, but her husband said he saw her last in early June. That’s a pressing detail for the victim’s mother.

“I said, ‘Why haven’t you called the police? Why haven’t you contacted me? I’m her mother, why haven’t you reached out? Why wait so long?’” questioned Roberta Nutall in August.

When Local 24 News spoke to Taquila’s mother in August, she was already convinced the worst had happened.

“No,” she said. “My daughter is not missing. My daughter is dead somewhere,” she said.

Nutall’s suspicions were centered around the man who vowed to keep her safe.

“My intuition is telling me that he has done something bad,” she said.

The warrant say Mr. Hayes told them he separated from his wife in June over “infidelity issues” but he did not tell her family. However, detectives say video surveillance showed him withdrawing money from his wife’s account at two separate banks on two different occasions between May 21st and May 22nd.

He previously told police their accounts were separate. Investigators also noticed new carpet in the home and that car had been recently cleaned. A crucial question investigators have for Taquila’s husband is the one her mother has already gotten a chilling answer to.

“I said well I have a question for you,” said Nutall. “I said, ‘Did you kill my daughter? Or did you cause any bodily harm to her?’ and that’s when he replied, “If I didn’t kill her, then who did?”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office still considers this a missing person’s case even though the warrant refers to it as a criminal homicide. If you have information, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.