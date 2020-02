MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has reissued a plea to help locate a Tennessee man who been missing since August.

The TBI says Michael Todd Marbry was last seen August 6, 2019, when he was spotted in Ripley in Lauderdale County.

Michael is 52-years-old. He’s 5’11” and 170 lbs. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on where Marbry can be found is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.