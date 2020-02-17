11-year-old shot at Whitehaven apartment complex, man & 13-year-old charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2/17/2020: An adult and a teen are charged in Sunday’s shooting that injured a teen in Whitehaven. Also, the Memphis Police Department has corrected the age of the victim to an 11-year-old.

24-year-old Rashad Thompson has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and a 13-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Assault.

Rashad Thompson

Source: Shelby County Jail

Memphis Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the 1900 block of Bonnie Drive inside the Graceland Farms Apartment Sunday evening.

The teen is being treated at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and is in critical condition.

Memphis Police have arrested two men.

