Teens selected for City of Memphis’ MPLOY summer youth program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – About 2,000 Mid-South teens were picked to work for the MPLOY Youth Program this summer.

The city of Memphis organizes the program. The teens were picked through a lottery.

Organizers say the program makes a big difference, and it’s up to us to get our young people on the right track.

“We are giving them exposure. With exposure comes opportunities that our young people can participate in,” said Ike Griffith, Memphis Director of Youth Services. “It really impacts our city. You are enhancing the workforce in our city. You’re giving the children opportunity to stay in the city without losing them to other cities.”

The teens will work in different job fields from city government to the private sector.