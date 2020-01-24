Temporary workers needed for 2020 Census, jobs pay over $20 per hour

If you haven’t seen any census ads, you will. It’s approaching fast, so the U.S. Census Bureau is expressing the importance of completing your census forms. They’ve rolled out new initiatives and improved older methods to get more people involved.

Everyone counts.

“During the course of a four to six week period, we’re going to be sending reminder letters, additional forms to every household,” said Terrance Fluker, U.S. Census Bureau Partnership Specialist for Shelby, Fayette and Hardeman Counties.

Beginning around the second week of March, the U.S. Census Bureau will make five attempts to remind you to fill out your form.

“If we do not hear from you, then your name will go on what’s called a non-response follow-up list, and that’s the door knockers,” explained Fluker.

You can identify a door knocker by their census badge.

“Every census badge has a phone number on the back. You can ask your census taker for that phone number. You can call that number and verify that that person works for the census on the spot.”

To avoid getting to that point, the bureau is trying something new.

“For the first time, we’re going to give people an opportunity to respond online. You’ll be able to go on your desktop, laptop, tablet, smart phone and that will make the process quicker and easier for people. We’re hoping that that will encourage more people to take part in the process,” said Fluker.

Because being counted helps your representation in congress.

“The numbers received from the U.S. Census are used to distribute $675 billion in federal funds each and every year. That’s why it’s important that we get as complete and accurate account as possible,” Fluker emphasised.

As you can imagine, it’s tough to get a count of everyone in the Memphis and Shelby County area. So, the census bureau is looking for 5,000 people to come work with them. The job starts at $20/hour.

For additional information and to apply, click here.