Tennessee Titans fall short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmempis.com)- Tennessee Titan fans are filled with high emotions, after their team fell short to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game 35-24.

Fans packed the Bayou in Overton Square to watch their team fight for a chance to play in the Super Bowl on Sunday. It was an uphill battle for the Titans throughout the season, but the fans are happy that the team made it to a championship game.

Although the Titans didn’t advance to the next round, fans say they are still proud of their team’s successful season.

Titans fan Zac Williams said the chemistry of the team helped bring them to a winning season towards end.

“When our team truly comes together to play hard ball anything is possible,” Williams said.

Titans fan Jynell Roberts said the Kansas City Chiefs are a good team and it was going to be a tough game, but there’s always next season for a chance at the Super Bowl.

“They came back from nowhere and came out of nowhere and it was exciting,” Roberts said. “It was an exciting season.”

