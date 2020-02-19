Thank good journalism for MLGW’s decision to sever ties with payday lenders, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on MLGW’s contract with payday lenders.

Every now and then, a news story comes along that epitomizes the vital role that journalism plays in our society. Part of that role is to hold those in authority accountable – or as we old school journalists like to say – to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted.

Such is the case with Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s cozy relationship with the payday lending outfit known as ACE Cash Express. As the Commercial Appeal first reported last week, MLGW contracts with a third-party vendor that uses about 30 payday lending sights for customers can pay their utility bills.

The terrible optics of this should have been obvious to the utility’s leadership long ago. Thousands of people, many of whom struggle every month to pay their utility bill – do so at a place whose main business is offering loans at interest rates that often reach 300%. It’s why such businesses are called predatory lenders.

Well Tuesday, MLGW’s CEO J. T. Young told the City Council the utility is working to sever ties with ACE Cash Express, even before the contract expires in November. Apparently, the criticism has been so strong, the utility had little choice.

The explanations given to try to justify the payment locations, shall we say did not hold water. So now, MLGW has seen the light and plans to end it all. Thank goodness for journalism. And that’s my point of view.