The cheapest parking rates in the country are right here in Memphis, but that might change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – You probably didn’t know this, but when it comes to people parking in lots or garages in the city, it costs less here than anyplace in the country.

$8 a day here. $10 a day there.

“I can’t complain about them,” says Ben Jordan of Memphis. “They’re probably lower than other cities. They’re a little lower than they could be, in that sense.”

Sometimes, when there are special events, parking prices go up. So, there are people who say they feel like they’re being taken advantage of, even with the current parking fees.

And what is this talk about raising the rates?

“I’m not happy about it,” says Abhishek Logishetty. “It’s already very expensive – like $10 at times, and on big days it’s $15. It’s already pretty expensive.”

A study shows a couple of things about Memphis downtown parking.

First – there is too much of it. Unfortunately, a lot of it is located in areas where there is absolutely nothing going on.

The Downtown Memphis Commission exists to pump some life into the city.

“We’ve had, for a long time, the lowest parking rate in the country,” says Commission Director Jennifer Oswalt, “… which was strategic. We wanted people to not have a barrier when they came downtown. We don’t want to change that.”

They won’t change it. Well, they won’t change all of it.

The commission is looking at keeping some of the inexpensive lots and garages. But for others, you could end up paying the parking piper.

According to Oswalt, it would be for: “… certain events people are willing to pay more for, or certain areas of town have more users. Maybe we raise the price there at certain times – keep it low in areas you still need to attract people. Have a little more flexibility then to just have a standard low rate everywhere.”

The commission is still studying information about parking fees, and no meeting is scheduled to raise them.