The head of MLGW says this year is going to be huge for you, and for him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There is one thing hanging over Memphis Light, Gas and Water this year. It’s about the future of the Tennessee Valley Authority.

MLGW and the TVA: an alphabet soup combination that spelled love and money – until studies indicated MLGW can save millions if they buy their power from somebody else.

This year, they will make a major announcement about that.

According to Chief Executive Officer J.T. Young, “The nature of this decision is one that will impact us for decades. So yes, it’s probably the biggest decision we’ve had to make.”

The company finally got a rate hike, something they have tried to get for three years.

It will mean they can work on infrastructure problems – problems that resulted in more and longer power outages last year.

Young says, “It’s allowing us to plan what we will be doing in the future. It’s allowing us to not just stop and go, stop and go. But we can actually be strategic and plan services with certainty.”

It’s a five-year plan. They are actually working on some infrastructure changes right now. But Young knows a lot of you have lost faith in the company.

So does Memphis City Council Chairman Patrice Robinson, who happens to be a retired MLGW employee, by the way.

She gets a lot of angry phone calls about MLGW.

“They’re going to have to make changes in our infrastructure as soon as possible,” she says. “Reliability takes time, so I’m sure it’s going to take a little time for me to see some improvements in these telephone calls on a daily basis.”