Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE: 8:30PM The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Mid-South.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. – A mixture of rain and snow is expected Thursday night. No major accumulations are expected, but we could see some stick to mainly grassy surfaces and maybe elevated roadways – mainly North of Memphis.

Temperatures could even be above freezing while it snows, with deep cold air aloft supporting the snow.

Anything would quickly melt Friday with temperatures climbing into the middle 40s.

There may some early flurries too with the upper cold pocket of air still in place.

A warm-up is coming this weekend as highs approach 50 and perhaps even 60 in spots on Sunday.

– Local 24 Chief Meteorologist John Bryant

11:15 a.m. – Although I am not super concerned at this point, everyone hears the “S” word and panic sets in.

We could see some rain/snow mix later Thursday evening as early as 5-6PM, continuing overnight, where some could eventually see straight snow. Little to no accumulation is expected though – so sorry to the kiddos and to those who love milk and bread sandwiches.

At best right now it looks like a light dusting on grass, cars and elevated surfaces. Worst case, we could see some slick spots in the AM as temperatures drop well below freezing.

Right now, I don’t expect school closures, but possibly some delayed starts because of road conditions. The local storm team will continue to monitor the situation.

– Local 24 Meteorologist Chelsea Chandler