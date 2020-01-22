The wheels on the bus go round and round, at least they’re supposed to – but not at Shelby County Commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Well, they are at it again. Talking about MATA, trying to raise money. And they’re all over the place.

The basic stays the same.

Raise the wheel tax, possibly the most hated tax in Shelby County, by $20. It would provide at least $9-million for the Memphis Area Transit Authority every year.

It brought MATA Board Chairman and former Memphis City Council member John Vergos to the meeting, almost begging commissioners to give the plan a chance.

“If it’s not this fee,” he says, “… please don’t leave us out to dry. Please have someone come out with an alternative that can work.”

Commissioners got this message from Amy Spicer of the Shelby County Republican Party.

“The Republican Party of Shelby County does not support the higher wheel tax,” she told Commissioners. “I encourage this body to find an alternative solution to public transportation reform.”

The trouble is – this was their alternative solution.

They didn’t even decide to bring the issue up for an official vote. The entire idea will be sent to a committee where it will be debated.

Not a pretty meeting, says County Mayor Lee Harris, who after the meeting said, “This is how the sausage is made, as they say.”

But on the other hand, Mayor Harris thought the meeting was productive.

“I think the Commissioners are getting closer and closer to getting comfortable with transit,” he said. “That’s my impression. What we saw was one of the holdouts, the Bus Riders Union announce their support.”

The Bus Riders Union does support it. Justin Davis of the BRU is saying now is the time to get something done.

“We really don’t want to see this kicked down to next year or two years from now,” he said. “It is important to give MATA something stable so we can start growing the system.”

They’re going to take this mess and send it to a committee, where they hope they can get through all of this and come up with something.