To help fight blight in Klondike community, Shelby County transfers deeds of 150 vacant lots and homes to nonprofit

Shelby County has officially transferred the deeds of 150 vacant lots and homes to a nonprofit looking to restore the Klondike community.

The Klondike Smokey City Community Development Corporation officially took over the properties Friday. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the properties were sold at cost. so no taxpayer funds were lost. The nonprofit says it will immediately start work to improve the lots with an eye toward ultimately developing them.

“They’ve promised to pay everyone that touches these properties $15/hour. They’ve promised to really have robust conversations with the community about how to stabilize property values, how to turn this community around, and how to bring in investments everyone wants to see,” Mayor Harris said.

Mayor Harris says he hopes transferring the deeds of the blighted properties proves successful and could be used in other areas of Shelby County in the future.