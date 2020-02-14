Tomeka Hart has every right to speak her mind, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the President Trump vs Tomeka Hart debate.

For some 15 years, Tomeka Hart has been a familiar name to many Memphians – thanks to her involvement in education, politics and public service. Hart first made a name for herself by unseating an entrenched incumbent to win a seat on the Memphis city schools board. Years later, she made more headlines for leading the board’s effort to surrender its charter.

But no doubt, every Memphian was surprised this week when Hart disclosed on social media that she was the foreperson on the Washington D.C. federal jury that convicted President Tump’s longtime ally Roger Stone.

Now, Hart is being hammered by Trump supporters, right wing media, even Trump himself for bias in the Stone case.

True, Hart is a longtime Democrat – and even sought the Democratic nomination for Congress in 2012. But according to the Washington Post, she disclosed her background in court during jury selection. It was up to Stone’s lawyers to have her excused. It’s their fault that they didn’t.

It’s debatable whether Hart should have disclosed on Facebook that she was the jury foreperson. Some will argue that it only gave Trump and his cronies ammunition to attack her – and claim that Stone’s trial was unfair.

Personally, I don’t doubt Hart’s ability to be a fair juror. And now that the trial is over, she has every right to speak her mind – just like everyone else, including this tweeting President. And that’s my point of view.