Top pinball players are in Millington, ready to compete for a state title

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The best pinball players in the state are in Millington competing to be number one in pinball.

The Retro Arcade inside the Mid-South Marketplace is hosting the championship tournament. local 24 news found several players practicing on the machines friday night. 24 players will compete for the title, including one player who’s currently ranked 15th in the world.

“It’s fun, it brings people together in a social atmosphere. Some of these guys takes this very seriously. It’s a state championship. If they win this tomorrow, then they can win their way to the national championships in Las Vegas,” said Jon Stoddard, Mid-South Marketplace owner.

Pinball is a popular game. Last year saw more than 200 competitive pinball events were played in Tennessee alone.

The tournament starts at one Saturday afternoon and is open to the public.