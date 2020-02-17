Two homes collapse into the Tennessee River

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Hardin County Fire Department captured dramatic video of two homes collapsing into the Tennessee River over the weekend.

Authorities in Hardin County say one house fell down a steep embankment Saturday night.

A few hours later, another nearby home also slid into the river.

Firefighters were able to evacuate everyone before the homes fell into the river, after several days of heavy rain and flooding in the area.

No one was hurt.

Emergency officials now have the area closed off.

