Man wanted in deadly Nutbush stabbing behind bars

UPDATE 2/17/2020: Ledis Sanchez is now behind bars for Sunday’s deadly stabbing in the 3800 block of Vernon, which is in the Nutbush area of Memphis. According to the Shelby County Jail, Sanchez was booked at 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Source: Shelby County Jail

UPDATE: Memphis Police has issued an arrest warrant for a man in connection to the deadly stabbing in Nutbush.

Authorities say, Ledis Sanchez also known Ledis Sanchez Baquedano is facing charges of first degree murder and criminal attempt first degree murder.

Source: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- One woman is dead and another is recovering after an overnight stabbing in the Nutbush area.

Memphis Police say they found two women with stab wounds in the 3800 block of Vernon at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a black cap, a red and blue jersey, jeans, and white Nike’s.

If you have any information on this investigation, you are asked to call Memphis Police.