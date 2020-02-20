Trash behind a Frayser Family Dollar angers residents & community leaders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Community activists and those living in Frayser are fired up and fed up with trash dumped and piled up near a Family Dollar store.

Local 24 News was alerted to the illegal dumping in the alley behind the store on North Watkins near Frayser Boulevard.

“Look at this. Why is this allowed to happen?” Barbara Buress said.

“Very frustrating, especially to the community – and then you have young kids come from school and they have to walk through that mess,” Carl McKennie added.

“I’ve heard several complaints,” said Memphis City Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas, who represents Frayser.

Easter-Thomas said a meeting is planned with Family Dollar’s management to address the problem.

“It’s not just that one vendor issue – blight and just cleanliness is just an issue we have to deal with head on,” Easter-Thomas said.

But while there’s planned talk, the trash pile remains, just yards from the Memphis Public Library’s Frayser branch and the Frayser Community Development Corporation, where Steve Lockwood is executive director.

“We are making real progress in home ownership, housing values, and a lot of other angles, but you know rampant trash makes that progress more difficult,” Lockwood said.

Last year, we reported heath and trash-related properties at other Family Dollar properties in Memphis.

A store at the corner of Mount Moriah and Kirby was shut down by the Shelby County Health Department last summer after a rodent infestation and failed inspections.

That store and another Family Dollar on Ridgemont in Frayser were on the environmental court docket after the store in Frayser showed at least two violations of control of litter and garbage.

Local 24 News sent an email to Family Dollar corporate but didn’t hear back.

In 2018, the Memphis City Council approved an 18-member environmental enforcement team to crack down harder on illegal dumping and other code violations.