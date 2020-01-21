Two children killed in Hickory Hill drive-by shooting identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED 1/22/2020: Two children who were shot Monday night in Hickory Hill have died.

Police say the 6-year-old girl, identified as Ashlynn Luckett, died Tuesday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy, identified as Lequan Boyd, died Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old male victim has also been pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 22, 2020

The victims from 6872 Kirby Mills Cv. have been positively identified as six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and sixteen-year-old Lequan Boyd. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 22, 2020

Both children attended Collierville schools, who issued this statement Wednesday:

It is with tremendous sadness that Collierville Schools announces the tragic deaths of two children enrolled in our district. In the past few hours, Collierville High School sophomore Lequan Dequez Boyd and his niece, Sycamore Elementary School first grader Ashlynn Denae Luckett, both succumbed to gunshot injuries suffered on Monday in an apparent drive-by shooting in Memphis. To their families, we offer our sincerest condolences. Our crisis response team has begun offering necessary support to affected students and employees in our schools, and they will continue to do so for as long as necessary. Collierville Schools will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials in the hope that those responsible for these violent acts will be brought to justice and no longer allowed to threaten or endanger others. We echo the appeal for anyone with information pertaining to this tragedy to call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274. – Collierville Schools

According to Memphis Police, shortly after 8pm Monday, the 6-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were shot in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove. The girl was taken to Le Bonheur, and the 16-year-old boy was taken to Regional One.

UPDATE: @MEM_PoliceDept now confirm two juveniles were shot in Hickory Hill tonight, both rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. No suspect information at this time. @LocalMemphis — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) January 21, 2020

Investigators say this appears to have been a drive-by shooting. There is no suspect information.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a Shooting Call at 6872 Kirby Mills Cv.

Prelim info: two juveniles were shot. The male and a female juveniles were xported to LeBonheur in critical condition. No suspect info was given.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 21, 2020

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office sent Local 24 News the following statement: