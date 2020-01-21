Two children killed in Hickory Hill drive-by shooting identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATED 1/22/2020: Two children who were shot Monday night in Hickory Hill have died.
Police say the 6-year-old girl, identified as Ashlynn Luckett, died Tuesday afternoon. The 16-year-old boy, identified as Lequan Boyd, died Wednesday morning.
Both children attended Collierville schools, who issued this statement Wednesday:
It is with tremendous sadness that Collierville Schools announces the tragic deaths of two children enrolled in our district. In the past few hours, Collierville High School sophomore Lequan Dequez Boyd and his niece, Sycamore Elementary School first grader Ashlynn Denae Luckett, both succumbed to gunshot injuries suffered on Monday in an apparent drive-by shooting in Memphis.
To their families, we offer our sincerest condolences. Our crisis response team has begun offering necessary support to affected students and employees in our schools, and they will continue to do so for as long as necessary. Collierville Schools will cooperate fully with law enforcement officials in the hope that those responsible for these violent acts will be brought to justice and no longer allowed to threaten or endanger others.
We echo the appeal for anyone with information pertaining to this tragedy to call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at 901-528-2274.– Collierville Schools
According to Memphis Police, shortly after 8pm Monday, the 6-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were shot in the 6800 block of Kirby Mills Cove. The girl was taken to Le Bonheur, and the 16-year-old boy was taken to Regional One.
Investigators say this appears to have been a drive-by shooting. There is no suspect information.
If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s office sent Local 24 News the following statement:
“The loss of one life is too many, but as a parent, the loss of a child due to this kind of senseless act is unconscionable. We’re working hard every single day to recruit and retain more officers and bring more good paying jobs to our city. Reducing violent crime and keeping people safe has been and remains our number one priority.”– Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland