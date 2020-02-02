Two men arrested, accused of ramming vehicle into Bartlett Police cruiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Two men are facing multiple charges, accused of ramming their vehicle into a Bartlett Police cruiser on Friday.

Authorities say 28-year-old Cody Doyle and 32-year-old Michael Hardin were pulled over for a traffic stop outside the Inland Suites Extended Stay Hotel in Whitehaven, when they allegedly hit an unmarked police cruiser in attempt to get away.

Officers then exited the cruiser to make an arrest, when Hardin tried to flee again. The officer then fired a shot into the vehicle, as it drove into a fence at a nearby business.

Investigators on the scene found crystal meth, two unknown pills, two digital scales, and gun underneath the driver’s seat.

Both men face charges of possession of a weapon, drug possession, vandalism, and resisting arrest.

Both suspects are expected to be in court Monday morning at 9.

Bartlett police say they were in the Whitehaven area investigating a string of thefts and auto burglaries that happened within its municipality.

