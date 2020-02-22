University of Memphis graduate tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A University of Memphis graduate has been quarantined in Japan, after testing positive for the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

According to a social media post on Facebook, Luke Hefner informed his loved ones and friends that he is being treated and taken care of by the staff at the Kamata Medical Center, in Tokyo, Japan.

Hefner says his symptoms are very mild.

The US Embassy and CDC are working with Hefner on the proper procedures to get him back into the states.

Hefner says he appreciates all the love and encouragement during this time.

This is a developing story. We will have more when details are available.