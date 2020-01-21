Using MLK holiday for acts of service is completely appropriate, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the MLK holiday.

Another Martin Luther King holiday is in the books. Tuesday it’s back to work, back to school, and sadly, back to our numerous differences. Here in Memphis, the annual sports legacy awards were again inspiring – although the Grizzlies suffered another loss on MLK Day. And one local pastor and activist stirred a debate over how we should observe the holiday.

Rev. Earle Fisher, writing in a guest column for the New Tri State Defender, took issue with using the King holiday for a day of service. He called the practice a sham, arguing that picking up trash and doing other service deeds is a superficial way of honoring King’s legacy – when we really should be doing much more to address poverty, inequity, and social injustice. Service is cosmetic, Fisher wrote. Equity is a real structural change.

The column generated plenty of response – for and against – on social media. And of course, that was the point. To get people talking.

So here’s my take. Using the King holiday for acts of service is completely appropriate. If young people are clearing debris from T O, Fuller State Park, what’s wrong with that? And if various fraternities and sororities are involved in service projects across the city, that’s great.

The point is we should do that while also working nonstop to address injustices, racism, and economic inequities. That is how to really honor the King legacy. And that’s my point of view.