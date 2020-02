MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Memphis Sunday.

The Office of the Vice President confirmed Pence would visit Memphis Sunday, first taking a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum.

Then Pence is set to go to the Holy City Church of God on Christ on James Road in Raleigh in honor of the MLK holiday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction over Memphis for several hours Sunday, apparently for VIP movement.