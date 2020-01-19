Vice President Mike Pence in Memphis for MLK weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Memphis before 10 a.m. Sunday, beginning his day in Memphis with two scheduled stops during the MLK holiday weekend.

Pence was greeted by Congressman David Kustoff and his wife as he left the plane and then shook hands and took pictures with nearly 100 supporters who waited for the Vice President on the tarmac.

Those supporters included former Shelby County commissioner Terry Roland and other Shelby County GOP leaders.





Vice President Mike Pence tours the National Civil Rights Museum on MLK weekend.

Pence then toured the National Civil Rights Museum Sunday morning before speaking at a Raleigh church.

