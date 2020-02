MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at a Memphis church Sunday morning in honor of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend.

The Vice President landed in Memphis shortly before 10am Sunday. He briefly greeted a group of supporters before leaving to tour the National Civil Rights Museum.

Protesters await arrive of Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a Memphis church Jan. 19.

After touring the museum, Pence spoke at Holy City Church of God in Christ on James Road in Raleigh.