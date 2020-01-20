Vice President Mike Pence tours the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Vice President Mike Pence did a 35 minute tour inside of the National Civil Rights Museum Sunday during his visit to Memphis.

He made stops at the Brown versus Board of Education and March on Washington Exhibits, the Sit-In Counter and he also came outside to look at the balcony where Dr. King was shot.

National Civil Rights Museum officials say he had lots of questions and was moved by the entire experience.

“He took a moment in the King rooms, we explained what happened at Mason Temple and him needing to be there and not intending to be there on April 3rd and then how playful, he, Dr. King and his team were leading into the assassination and so he was visibly moved by the story,” said Faith Morris, Chief Marketing and External Affairs Officer of the National Civil Rights Museum.

The Vice President’s team also donated non perishable food items to the museum’s annual food drive.