WANTED: person of interest with inmate; inmate may be in danger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Division of Corrections is searching for a person of interest and an inmate who they say may be in danger.

According to a spokesperson, inmate Crystal Hathcock was last seen at her worksite location, at the Waffle House in Lakeland. They did not specify when she was last seen. An investigation is underway to determine how she left the worksite.

Tory Cole

Crystal Hathcock

Investigators believe she may be with 42-year-old Tory Cole, and say the two have a history of violence in their relationship, which is why she may be in danger.

Cole is 6’0” tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The last vehicle he was seen driving is a White 2002 Cadillac Escalade with an expired tag (BRP430).

Anyone with information on Tory Cole or Crystal Hathcock can call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.